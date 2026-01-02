South Carolina WR Vandrevius Jacobs plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Jacobs was the Gamecocks second-leading receiver in 2025.

His 32 receptions led South Carolina receivers this season, and totaled 548 yards and four touchdowns as a result. On his career, Jacobs has caught 47 passes for 789 yards and five touchdowns.

Jacobs had three 100+ yard performances during the 2025 season. This included matchups vs. Missouri (128 yards, TD), Kentucky (108 yards) and Clemson (141 yards, TD). His performance against Clemson was a career best.

Before college, Jacobs was a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 338 overall recruit and No. 52 overall player at his position.

His decision comes after South Carolina’s No. 1 WR in 2025, Nyck Harbor, announced that he’ll be returning to Columbia in 2026.

“You really thought I was going somewhere? Nah,” Harbor said in a video he posted on social media. “Eight’s running it back. Let’s do it.”

Additionally, QB LaNorris Sellers announced his plan to return to South Carolina next season. The two will provide what’ll be expected to be one of the most exciting duos in the SEC in 2026. Many placed high expectations on Sellers ahead of the 2025 season and while that didn’t pan out the way many believed the would, Sellers will use the 2026 to regain that type ahead of his redshirt junior season.

South Carolina finished the season with a 4-8 record, missing out on a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under head coach Shane Beamer. This comes after the Gamecocks broke out for nine wins in 2024. Their strong finish to the year led to South Carolina ranked 13th in the preseason AP Poll and were ranked as high as No. 10 before losing six of their last seven games.

