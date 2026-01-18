Colorado Buffaloes athlete Isaiah Hardge has committed to transfer to the Tennessee Volunteers, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Hardge was rated as the 2,492nd-ranked player overall and the 356th-ranked wide receiver in the Transfer Portal. However, he played on both sides of the ball at Colorado. That’s according to the On3 College Football Top Transfer Portal Player rankings.

Coming out of high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, Hardge was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was the 1,062nd-ranked player overall and the 161st-ranked wide receiver in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Colorado, where head coach Deion Sanders had experience with two-way players, over Penn State, Pitt, and West Virginia, among others.

In 2023 at Colorado, Hardge played in three games, exclusively on special teams. He’d use his redshirt that season. Then, in 2024, he began to break out for the Buffaloes. Hardge played in 11 games on both offense and defense. At the same time, he was still a major contributor on special teams.

Hardge played in nine games, making one start, in 2025. That start would come at wide receiver. However, he played both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated.