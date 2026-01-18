Former Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub has committed to Tennessee out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Staub played sparingly for the Buffaloes during his tenure

In three seasons at the college level, Staub has completed 53 of his 99 passing attempts for 681 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s rushed for one touchdown as well.

2025 was his most productive season, throwing 55 passes and completing 30 of them for 427 yards, three touchdowns and four picks. He saw added playing time down the stretch after Colorado made changes under center to try and help turn the Buffs season in 2025. Ultimately, Colorado finished the season with a 3-9 record including a 1-8 mark against the Big 12.

He initially saw some playing time as a freshman in 2023, before he failed to complete a pass the following year. Staub went 23-40 passing for 254 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2023, showing some promise. Of course, Colorado was relatively set at quarterback already with Shedeur Sanders taking over and eventually turning into an NFL Draft pick at the position.

Because Sanders had such a stranglehold on the job in 2023 and 2024, Staub threw just four passes as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He did not complete any of them, and he was sacked once.

Prior to enrolling at Colorado, Ryan Staub was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 733 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He also checked in as the No. 39 quarterback in the class and the No. 63 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Stevenson Ranch (CA) West Ranch.

Now, he joins Josh Heupel’s Tennessee program that is known for it’s fast-paced, up-tempo style. He’ll look to make the most of this opportunity.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.