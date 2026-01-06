Former LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams has committed to Tennessee, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Williams spent two seasons at LSU.

Williams made 12 appearances and two starts in the 2025 campaign for the Tigers. As a true freshman, Williams played in just one game before ultimately redshirting. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ory Williams played high school football at San Marcos (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 460 overall player and No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Williams only played two years of high school football and quickly rose up the national ranks. At 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, Williams boasts professional size. As of this report, he is the No. 38 offensive tackle in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Williams visited Tennessee on Sunday. The Texas native spoke highly of the Volunteers’ coaching staff following his visit.

“Coach Heupel is really down to earth,” Williams said. “A lot of these head coaches that I have met in the past, they’re really as you think a head coach would be. Coach Heupel, he’s a person. He wasn’t like the big CEO trying to act like a head coach would. He really talks to you as you are. He’s himself, and I really appreciate that.

“Coach Elarbee is really cool. We kind of developed a relationship throughout my time here, short time. It was good that I got to build that relationship with him. I really like him and appreciate the things he had for me and the foundation he has set.”

Ory Williams will help fill the holes left by several outgoing Tennessee transfers. Most notably, Tennessee starting offensive tackle Lance Heard entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. Heard started at left tackle in all 12 of Tennessee’s regular-season games this year.

In total, five Tennessee offensive linemen have entered the transfer portal thus far this offseason. Tennessee finished the 2025 campaign with an 8-5 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play after suffering a 30-28 loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl.

It was a step backward for the Volunteers, who posted 10 wins in the 2024 season. Next season will be head coach Josh Heupel‘s sixth season at the helm of Tennessee.

