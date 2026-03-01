Nate Ament injury update: ESPN broadcast provides latest on star Tennessee freshman

Tennessee lost star freshman Nate Ament in the latter portion of the second half due to what the program described as a leg injury. Ament was involved in an awkward scrum for a loose ball with Alabama players. His leg got caught, as did one of his arms, before staying down on the ground, only to leave the court under his own power.

Everyone in Knoxville was looking to see if Ament would be out there to start the second half. Thankfully, the answer is yes. The ESPN broadcast caught him coming back onto the court just before halftime’s end, with play-by-play man Karl Ravech saying Ament will play.

“This is the greatest sign, not only for Tennessee but college basketball,” Ravech said. “They get back Nate Ament, who left with what appeared to be an ugly right leg injury. But obviously, it looks like he’s going to play in the second half. Really good news.”

***UPDATE*** – Ament got on the court to start the second half, even getting a bucket deep in the paint. His time out there was short-lived, though. Ravech quickly noted how head coach Rick Barnes subbed Ament out of the game. Shortly after, he noted how Ament was not even on the bench, going back to the locker room. Initially positive news for Tennessee, concern about Ament’s health now returns.

Losing Ament would be a big story for Tennessee. He is the program’s best player and could wind up being a lottery selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. But when you consider what he did earlier in the season in Tuscaloosa, getting him back on the court is massive.

Ament put together a career performance in the first matchup against Alabama. His 29 points tied his season-high, making 50% of his 20 shot attempts. Just two of those were from three, as Alabama could not guard him inside the line. Tennessee was hoping for a similar type of performance on Rocky Top to win a sixth consecutive in the rivalry.