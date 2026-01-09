Penn State transfer defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam is committing to Tennessee, On3 has learned. He’s spent the past two seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in five games as a true freshman in 2024 before appearing in all 13 games during the 2025 campaign.

This season, Gilliam began to have a more significant impact along the defensive front. He tallied 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks. He started two games.

Prior to enrolling at Penn State, Gilliam was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 741 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also checked in as the No. 63 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 25 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Gaithersburg (MD) Quince Orchard.

He was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 67 overall recruit, and the No. 6 overall defensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

In high school, Gilliam was a three-year letterman and had an outstanding senior campaign. His team finished with an 11-1 record and Gilliam earned first-team All-Metro honors as a result.

More on Tennessee, NCAA Transfer Portal

Former LSU offensive lineman Ory Williams has committed to Tennessee, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Williams spent two seasons at LSU.

Williams made 12 appearances and two starts in the 2025 campaign for the Tigers. As a true freshman, Williams played in just one game before ultimately redshirting. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ory Williams played high school football at San Marcos (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 460 overall player and No. 30 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Williams only played two years of high school football and quickly rose up the national ranks. At 6-foot-8, 335 pounds, Williams boasts professional size. As of this report, he is the No. 38 offensive tackle in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Williams visited Tennessee on Sunday. The Texas native spoke highly of the Volunteers’ coaching staff following his visit.