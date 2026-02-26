Kentucky High School Athletic Association introduces 2026 Hall of Fame class

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association unveiled its Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which includes five athletes, eight coaches, and a contributor.

One of the athletes for induction is Makayla Epps, who played for the Chicago Sky in 2017. Before reaching the WNBA, she was a standout at Marion County high school and became a McDonald’s All-American selection during her senior year (2013). Epps attended the University of Kentucky, the same school as her father, Anthony Epps.

Another former Kentucky high school athlete on the Hall of Fame list is Gwen Doyle Howard. She led DuPont Manual to three 7th Region championships, which earned her three All-State performer distinctions. Howard was the 1990 Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and holds the Lady Crimson’s single game records in points (50) and rebounds (40).

Meanwhile, Lynn Ray is one of the coaches for induction. He turned Covington Catholic into a Kentucky high school football powerhouse by winning 234 games in three decades. He also led the Colonels to five state championships and was one of the founding members of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

In high school basketball, Bill Mike Runyon led Paintsville to 581 victories in 30 years. He also guided the team to a Sweet 16 Championship in 1996, an achievement that might have played a role in his election as town mayor.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Makayla Epps – basketball athlete at Marion County

Gwen Doyle Howard – basketball athlete at DuPont Manual

James Haire – basketball and track coach at Elizabethtown

Jody Hamilton – baseball coach at Raceland, Boyd County, West Jessamine, and Owensboro Catholic

Chuck Medley – track and field coach at Saint Xavier

Joe Morris – football coach at Mayfield

Glen Napier – basketball player at MC Napier

Larry Pursiful – basketball and baseball player at Lone Jack and Bell County

Lynn Ray – football coach at Covington Catholic

Riherd Family – contributor at Riherd Sports Shop and Riherds.com

Bill Mike Runyon – basketball coach at Paintsville

Emma Talley – golf athlete at Caldwell County

Curtis Turley – basketball coach at Warren Central, Greenwood, Henderson County, and Daviess County