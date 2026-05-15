4-star OL Jatori Williams moves back commitment date

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams initially planned to announce his commitment over the July 4 weekend, setting up major fireworks for one potential suitor.

Not long after though, he had a change of plans and was expected to make his decision next week on May 22. Ahead of that date, Miami has been the school heavily trending in the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM).

But Williams — a former Alabama commit — again had a change of heart and will commit on his original announcement date: July 4.

“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this recruiting process – my family, coaches, teammates, mentors, and all the college programs that have invested time in me. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to move my commitment date back to its original date of July 4th,” he wrote Friday on Twitter. “I understand there has been some confusion following the previous change to May 22nd, and I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding this may have caused. This decision was made to give myself the necessary time to fully evaluate every opportunity and ensure I make the best decision for my future both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everyone’s patience, respect, and continued support during this process. I’m grateful for all the interest shown by the programs recruiting me and I look forward to announcing my decision on July 4th. Thank you again for understanding.”

Williams committed to the in-state Crimson Tide back in September 2025, when he chose them over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Georgia and a host of other offers. Just two months later, he opted to decommit.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Since that decommitment, Williams has visited a handful of schools and set up official visits with Georgia, Miami and Kentucky. By moving his commitment date back to July 4, it’s expected that he’ll now take each of those before a final decision is made.

Scouting Jatori Williams

Last fall, Williams was a big riser in the updated Rivals300 rankings after a strong showing as a junior.

“Williams is another big riser along the interior offensive line. He plays left tackle for his high school and plays a really tough schedule at Phenix City Central in Alabama,” Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings said. “He has had some showcase games and held up really well against IMG Academy and their top pass rushers in pass protection, even though he probably is a guy who projects on the inside long term. He is just a guy who is a big wide body and developed, and we think he’s shown some some really encouraging strides on his junior film.”

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is one of the premier interior lineman in the country this cycle. The Rivals Industry Ranking — an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services — tabs him as the No. 105 prospect nationally and No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the class.

He also ranks as the No. 4 recruit in the state of Alabama.



