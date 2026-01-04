Alabama QB Ty Simpson continues to evaluate future plans

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson continues to evaluate his options regarding his future, his agent Peter Webb of QB Reps tells On3. The Crimson Tide lost earlier this week to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

Simpson has remaining eligibility and can return to college football in 2026. He’s also viewed as one of the top NFL draft quarterback prospects, coming in at No. 3 on Mel Kiper’s latest quarterback big board. He’s viewed as the third-best quarterback in this April’s NFL draft, next to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore.

“No decisions have been made about Ty declaring for the draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors,” Webb told On3.

Webb threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions in his first year as a starter at Alabama. He led the Crimson Tide to a CFP appearance, including a win over Oklahoma in the first round. He also rushed for two touchdowns, leading the Tide to a 10-2 record in 2025.

Simpson suffered a cracked rib in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s loss to Indiana. The quarterback said the injury occurred after he took a helmet to the rib while scrambling for a first down late in the first half.

“No, not at all,” Ty Simpson told reporters when asked if he has made plans yet for 2026 yet. “I’m just really worried about these last minutes with the seniors and everybody who won’t be here next year.”