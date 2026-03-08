Amari Allen, Kevin Overton shared heated exchange in Alabama-Auburn handshake line
Emotions nearly bubbled over in the Alabama–Auburn handshake line following Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa. Amari Allen and Kevin Overton exchanged pleasantries, where the Alabama freshman appeared to say something. Overton did not take kindly to whatever was said, immediately turning around.
Thankfully, a pair of coaches from both sides were there to de-escalate. Overton was pushed back by an Auburn coach, while Allen went with someone from Alabama. Nothing else came from the matter, at least for the time being.
Top 10
- 1New
SEC Tournament
Bracket set for men's hoops
- 2
ACC Tournament
Final hoops standings, bracket set
- 3Hot
Dan Hurley
Big East punishes HC for ejection
- 4
Kentucky NIL
Dick Vitale rips Cats over roster
- 5Trending
March Madness bids
LIU punches first ticket
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Another video, recorded by Roger Hooever of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, shows Overton finding Allen shortly after. By that point, Allen was surrounded by more teammates, and the same staffer who pulled him away from the original moment. Overton was by himself for a few brief moments.
Again, not much came despite there clearly being some heat. Overton eventually walked off the court alongside his head coach, Steven Pearl. Allen made his way over to the Alabama student section to celebrate the victory. You can check out the second instance here, around the 40-second mark.