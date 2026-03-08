Amari Allen, Kevin Overton shared heated exchange in Alabama-Auburn handshake line

Emotions nearly bubbled over in the Alabama–Auburn handshake line following Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa. Amari Allen and Kevin Overton exchanged pleasantries, where the Alabama freshman appeared to say something. Overton did not take kindly to whatever was said, immediately turning around.

Thankfully, a pair of coaches from both sides were there to de-escalate. Overton was pushed back by an Auburn coach, while Allen went with someone from Alabama. Nothing else came from the matter, at least for the time being.

Amari Allen & Kevin Overton had a heated exchange in the handshake line after Alabama's 96-84 win over Auburn. pic.twitter.com/5FcPvJjFYv — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) March 8, 2026

Another video, recorded by Roger Hooever of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, shows Overton finding Allen shortly after. By that point, Allen was surrounded by more teammates, and the same staffer who pulled him away from the original moment. Overton was by himself for a few brief moments.

Again, not much came despite there clearly being some heat. Overton eventually walked off the court alongside his head coach, Steven Pearl. Allen made his way over to the Alabama student section to celebrate the victory. You can check out the second instance here, around the 40-second mark.