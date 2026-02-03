Big 12 fines UCF after fans storm court prematurely vs. Texas Tech

The Big 12 fined UCF $25,000 after fans stormed the court prematurely while celebrating the Knights’ upset win over Texas Tech, the conference announced. The referees ruled there was still 0.2 second left and security had to usher the students off the court.

UCF completed its second ranked victory in Big 12 play by taking down Teas Tech, 88-80. The Knights took a 44-40 lead into halftime, and while the Red Raiders made a push down the stretch, it wasn’t enough to avoid a fifth loss of the season.

But as the excitement grew, the fans got ready to storm the court at Additional Financial Arena. They did so a little too early, meaning UCF received a $25,000 fine from the Big 12.

“In accordance with Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a $25,000 fine of UCF for the court storming prior to the conclusion of Saturday’s men’s basketball victory over No. 11 Texas Tech,” the Big 12 said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

UCF also got hit with a $25,000 fine last year after the Knights took down Kansas at home, and they students stormed the court after this year’s win over the Jayhawks, as well. However, the Big 12 did not issue a fine for that occurrence.

With the win over Texas Tech, UCF got its third straight victory. It also improved to 17-4 overall, including 6-3 in Big 12 play, while also boosting the resume as the calendar flips to February.

Four UCF players scored in double figures in Saturday’s win, led by 21 points from Themus Fulks. Jordan Burks added 17 while John Bol had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 10 boards.

As a group, UCF shot 49% from the floor, including 6-of-13 from three-point distance. The Knights also took 10 more shots than Texas Tech, which went 56% from the field and 11-of-29 from downtown. There was also a difference at the free throw line as UCF went 18-of-22 and Texas Tech went 7-of-12.

Next up, UCF will look to continue its winning streak in a hostile environment at Houston on Wednesday. As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders will head to West Virginia this weekend to take on the Mountaineers.