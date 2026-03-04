Kansas head coach Bill Self was ejected during the first half against Arizona State, with his team trailing just 14 minutes into the game. Referee Doug Sirmons made the decision after some heated words following a controversial foul call against star freshman Darryn Peterson.

Kansas enters the game 21-8 overall and 11-5 in Big 12 play, with just two games remaining before the conference tournament. Arizona State, meanwhile, sits at 15-14 overall and 6-10 in conference play entering the night.

Kansas HC Bill Self is given a technical and ejected from the game, after a foul was called on Darryn Peterson on this play. pic.twitter.com/3dOV8vKnHh — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2026

Darryn Peterson, one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft class, got off to a cold start, scoring just two points on 0-for-7 shooting in the first half. On the season, he is averaging 19.7 points and 3.8 rebounds on 46.5-percent from the field.

The Jayhawks went into halftime facing a 40-20 deficit on the road, leaving plenty work left to do in the second half without Self patrolling the sideline. This game could become important in the Big 12 standings, as they look to hold onto the fourth spot above Iowa State, a half game behind. Kansas also sits just a half game behind Texas Tech.

More on Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks sat on the 4-seed line in On3’s most recent bracketology update, where they projected to land in the South Region with a first-round game against High Point in Portland. The pod also included 5-seed Tennessee and 12-seed Yale.

Bracketology projections will update again on Thursday morning, reflecting the midweek results across college basketball.

They entered the night with an opportunity to enter the 3-seed mix, thanks to a handful of losses by other teams in the mix. However, the large first-half deficit will hurt the analytic metrics and likely leave them with more work to do.

However, there is still cushion between the bottom of the 4-seed line and a drop to the 5-seed mix, where Arkansas remains the most likely team to make a jump and Vanderbilt in the mix. As the regular season comes to a close over the weekend, conference tournament action will be the last chance for these teams to raise their stock and knock others down the board.