A scary situation took place in Lawrence on Monday as Kansas coach Bill Self had to be taken to the hospital. He received IV fluids and is not expected to coach in the team’s next game against Colorado.

“Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self felt under the weather earlier today and, out of an abundance of caution, was taken to LMH Health where he received IV fluids,” KU wrote in a statement. “He is feeling better but did not accompany the team to Boulder.”

No other reason was given for why Self had to be taken to the hospital. Kansas tips off against Colorado at 10 p.m. CT on Tuesday. No official announcement has been made, but it is likely that associate head coach Jeremy Case would take the lead role on the bench against the Buffaloes.

This story will be updated.