Brendan Sorsby lawsuit: Lawyer of new Texas Tech QB responds to move by Cincinnati after transfer

Cincinnati filed a lawsuit against former quarterback Brendan Sorsby, according to documents obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos. Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech in January and Cincinnati is seeking a buyout payment, alleging that Sorsby breached his contract with the university. On Thursday, Sorsby’s attorney, Joe Braun, released a statement addressing the lawsuit.

“Brendan’s departure from the University of Cincinnati was amicable, so this lawsuit is surprising,” Braun wrote, per The Athletic‘s Justin Williams. “He coordinated his departure from the school with coaches and officials there and he even helped them to find and recruit his replacement.

“The University of Cincinnati’s effort to come after him like this is, quite frankly, contrary to his experience at the school, and I think it sends an ominous message to recruits. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously and we believe that the enforcement of this payment provision is nothing more than an unlawful penalty and is contrary to Ohio law.”

In the suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division, Cincinnati argued Sorsby inked a two-season NIL deal with the school on July 1, 2025. Five months later, on Dec. 1, Sorsby informed UC of his plans to leave the school.

He filed paperwork to enter the transfer portal Dec. 15 and officially entered Jan. 2 when the window opened. Three days later, on Jan. 5, Sorsby signed with Texas Tech.

Cincinnati argued that per terms of the agreement, Sorsby was due to pay the university $1 million in liquidated damages within 30 days of his transfer. He had not paid that amount as of the time the suit was filed.

In the suit, Cincinnati argued Sorsby was capable of paying the $1 million after signing his NIL deal with Texas Tech. On3 reported Sorsby’s deal with Texas Tech was worth around $5 million.

In a statement to The Athletic, Cincinnati said Sorsby declared his intentions to play two seasons with the Bearcats upon his rev-share agreement. The school also said he agreed to pay, effectively, a buyout if he chose to leave during the term of the deal.

“Cincinnati athletics is proud to partner with its student-athletes and honors the contractual commitments it makes to them,” the statement read. “We expect student-athletes and their representatives to do the same. In his lucrative NIL agreement with Cincinnati athletics, Brendan Sorsby committed to stay and play for two seasons as a proud Bearcat representative. He also agreed that if he left the university before that time, he would pay the university a specific amount for the substantial harm that his breach would cause.

“Cincinnati athletics intends to enforce that contractual agreement. As stewards of the university’s resources, the athletics department has a duty to do so. We thank Brendan for his time at Cincinnati and wish him success in the future.”

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.