Cal EDGE TJ Bush plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

California EDGE rusher TJ Bush plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. It was his lone season with the program.

Bush finished the season with 40 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one pass deflection. He spent two years at Liberty before transferring and has 130 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 10 pass deflections in his career.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Bush was a three-star recruit out of Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 46 overall prospect in the state, the No. 168 EDGE in the class and the No. 1,632 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Bush won’t be around for new Cal DC Michael Hutchings. The Golden Bears hired him away from the Minnesota Vikings.

Hutchings will serve under new California head coach Tosh Lupoi, who has been Oregon’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since 2022. Following Lupoi’s debut campaign at Oregon, the Ducks have annually had a top-25 defense.

Oregon is having its best defensive campaign yet under Lupoi this season. The Ducks are giving up just 251.6 yards of offense per game, the third-least in the country.

Lupoi played defensive lineman at California from 2000-2005. He led the team in tackles in 2003. In November, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning endorsed Lupoi’s ability to lead a team.