Christian Anderson update: ESPN broadcast reveals Texas Tech star's status for second half vs. Kansas

Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson will be reevaluated at halftime, according to Angel Gray on the ESPN broadcast. Anderson did not suit up in the first half against Kansas due to illness.

Anderson was seen heading back to the locker room early during the final minute before halftime. He had dressed out, but never entered the game. Kansas led Texas Tech 32-29 at the break.

He averages 19.6 points per game and 7.5 assists for the Red Raiders. Anderson has yet to miss a game for Texas Tech during the 2025-26 season, so losing him for an entire half let alone a whole game would be a major blow to their regular rotation. He’s second on the team in scoring behind JT Toppin‘s 22.4 points and 10.9 rebound per game average.

Anderson emerged from the tunnel with the rest of the Red Raiders before the second half began to get shots up. Despite this, Anderson remained on the bench as the second half began.

After the break, Texas Tech opened the first five minutes of the second half on fire and quickly took the lead and then some. It forced Kansas to play catch up for much of the first 10 minutes of the final half of action.