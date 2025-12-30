Cotton Bowl injury update: Ohio State vs. Miami release Monday availability report

Ohio State will meet Miami in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Even for a quarterfinal College Football Playoff matchup. It will mark the first meeting between the two college football powers in more than a decade, and the stage couldn’t be bigger.

Throughout the week, availability reports for both teams will be released to keep track of injuries leading up to the game. Monday evening provided the latest glimpse.

Several players on both sides have already been ruled out, while a few others still have their status in question. You can view the full injury report for the Cotton Bowl between the Buckeyes and Hurricanes below.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

As you can see, there is only questionable tags on either side, being Buckeyes receiver Shawn Lodge. That should leave little to be surprised about heading into this one, unless of course an injury happens to take place during the week.

This will mark the fifth meeting all-time between Ohio State and Miami and the series is even at 2-2. The Hurricanes won the most recent meeting in 2011 by a score of 24-6.

Additionally, the Buckeyes are a 9.5-point favorite according to BetMGM. They of course won the national championship last season and are looking to become the first team to go back-to-back since Georgia in 2021 and 2022.

Miami is making its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff and in search of its first national championship since 2001. The Hurricanes got in as the last at-large bid of the 12-team field this season and then outlasted No. 7 Texas A&M by a score of 10-3 in the first round.

Ohio State, of course, got a first-round bye as one of the top four seeds. The Buckeyes have not played since Dec. 6, when they suffered their first loss of the season in the Big Ten Championship against Indiana.

All that is setting up for an exciting matchup, and the availability reports will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve.