Dick Vitale weighs how Alabama-Auburn rivalry relates to Duke-North Carolina

Whenever Duke and North Carolina get together, the rivalry takes center stage in college basketball. Saturday is the latest example as Chapel Hill plays host. But a couple of hours beforehand brings another great rivalry between Alabama and Auburn. It’s the first of what should be many matchups between Nate Oats and Steven Pearl.

Not too long ago saw Oats go up against the eldest Pearl, Bruce. Some classic games were produced between them and put the Iron Bowl of Basketball on the national stage. Enough to where Dick Vitale weighed how Alabama-Auburn compares to Duke-North Carolina just ahead of tip-off from Neville Arena.

“It’s stepped up as one of the best,” Vitale said. “So intense. Got very competitive teams all the time and super players. Think about this game. We’ve got the No. 1 and two scorers in the conference here. And we’ve got the toughest schedule in America, No. 1 by Bama, and No. 2 in Auburn.”

You will be hard-pressed to find anyone arguing against Duke-Carolina taking the No. 1 spot. But the battle for runner-up is certainly up for debate. Corey Alexander, also on the ESPN2 broadcast, went on to say Alabama-Auburn is the SEC’s top rivalry. Another big statement, especially since a game like Kentucky–Tennessee is also slated to take place on Saturday.