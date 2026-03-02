DII leading scorer Aidan McDowell plans to enter transfer portal

Western Colorado guard Aidan McDowell, DII’s leading scorer, plans to enter the transfer portal, a source told On3.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore out of Crete, Nebraska averaged 26.8 points per game this season, knocking down 90 threes. His career-high is 37 points against Angelo State earlier this season.

Western Colorado concluded this season with an overall record of 10-18 and went 8-12 within the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). He was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week five times this season.

McDowell played his freshman season at DII Fort Hays State (KS), averaging 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

He’s the all-time leading scorer at Crete High School in Nebraska, totaling 1,489 points in his career.

Follow the On3 Transfer Portal wire to stay up to date on every college basketball player entering the portal.