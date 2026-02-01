The Arkansas–Kentucky SEC showdown in Fayetteville got turned on its head in just 39 seconds. A total of three technical fouls were handed out, all to the Wildcats. Brandon Garrison received the first, Mo Dioubate the second, and head coach Mark Pope completed the trifecta. While the Bud Walton Arena crowd was loving it, not too many Big Blue Nation supporters are thrilled.

ESPN’s Dave Pasch and Fran Fraschilla are in agreement with Kentucky fans, at least on the call on Dioubate. Fraschilla started the dialogue by saying, “I’m not sure I agree with that technical foul.” Pasch then followed up by asking, “Isn’t a player allowed to celebrate when he makes a great play? He’s not staring down anybody on the other team.”

Dioubate has just swatted away an Arkansas shot attempt, sending the ball into the stands. He stared into the crowd and appeared to say a few words out loud. Based on a reverse camera angle provided by ESPN, nothing went toward an opposing player. As you might assume, Dioubate was surprised to see himself get t’d up.

Kentucky just picked up 3 techs on one possession 😳pic.twitter.com/kIPD1ERMRc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 1, 2026

Fraschilla later agreed with Pasch, saying Pope is not going to be happy with the call against his player. While emotions can get out of control at a rapid rate, Fraschilla thought the whistle was too quick on this occasion.

“I completely agree,” Fraschilla said. “Mark Pope is going to see that later and not be happy with that call. Remember, this is a game of emotion. You can blow the whistle quickly on fouls. I didn’t think that was called for.”

Validation for Fraschilla came moments later. Pope did not take long to get upset about the call, getting in the ear of another official. The technical foul got called and Arkansas, once again, found itself at the free-throw line.