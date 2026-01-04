Florida transfer DB Jordan Castell narrows list to three SEC schools, will visit each

Florida transfer junior defensive back Jordan Castell has narrowed his list to three schools, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Castell will remain in the Southeastern Conference, as he is down to either Kentucky, LSU, or Ole Miss. Per Fawcett, he will visit Ole Miss on Jan. 4, Kentucky on Jan. 5, and LSU on Jan. 8.

The Orlando native has been one of Florida‘s key contributors on defense across the past three seasons. In that span, Castell has recorded 168 tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, and one sack. He started in 34 consecutive games for the Gators.

NEWS: Florida transfer DB Jordan Castell is down to 3 schools and will visit each, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰Ole Miss: January 4

Kentucky: January 5

LSU: January 8



Castell played high school football at West Orange (Winter Garden, FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 236 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services.

Meanwhile, the NCAA Division I Administrative Committee passed dates for the one-time-only college football transfer portal back earlier in October. As it stands, the 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days. It’ll span Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA announced.

Moving forward, the entire Division I football notification of transfer windows is slated for Jan 2-16. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

Additionally, players have 15 days to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the deadline for committing is how late a school can enroll a player through admissions.

One caveat is that if a head coach is fired, the transfer portal will not open for players immediately. The NCAA revealed that moving forward, players will only have 15 days to enter the portal after a coaching change, instead of the former allocation of 30 days. Players will also have to wait five days after a new coach is hired or announced.

Finally, graduate transfers also cannot enter the transfer portal until Jan. 2 with the new one-time-only portal window. All these new guidelines are bound to shake things up, but the transfer portal will still remain as interesting and entertaining as ever.