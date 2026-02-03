Former Iowa star Luka Garza alleges Michigan State manipulates rim tightness

In four seasons at Iowa, Luka Garza had no shortage of battles with Michigan State. During an appearance the White Noise Podcast with Derrick White, Garza proposed that Michigan State intentionally has its opponents play on a tight rim in the second half of home games.

“I think Michigan State purposely puts the basket that they’re going to shoot on in the first half on that side on purpose,” Garza said. “You have to swish it or it doesn’t go in. I think they do it to themselves so they’re down in the first half and then they come back in the second half.”

In Garza’s four seasons as a Hawkeye, he played at Michigan State’s home venue, the Breslin Center, three times, posting a 1-2 record. In the three games, Garza shot 12-42 (28.5%) from the field.

For reference, Garza shot 54.6% from the floor in his collegiate career. While some fans may claim Garza’s poor shooting performances were simply due to Michigan State’s stellar defense, other statistics cast doubt on this theory.

Iowa hosted Michigan State three times while Luka Garza was in college. Although the Hawkeyes still posted a 1-2 record against the Spartans at home, Garza shot 21-40 (52.5%) from the field.

The Spartans have had several box scores this season that lend credence to Garza’s theory. On Nov. 8, Michigan State picked up its best home win of the season, defeating Arkansas 69-66. The Razorbacks boasted 12-point lead at halftime, but scored just 27 points in the second half and ultimately lost the game.

More recently, Michigan State hosted in-state rival Michigan on Saturday. The Spartans scored just 26 points in the first half before exploding for 45 in the second. MSU still lost 83-71 to the Wolverines.

Of course, these games are only a small portion of the total picture, and there are many games that would discredit Garza’s theory. After all, the Spartans don’t need any help to be one of the top teams in the country this season.

The Spartans are 19-3 overall and 9-2 in conference play. Notably, the Spartans are 4-1 on the road.

On Wednesday, Michigan State will look to bounce back from its loss to Michigan as it squares off against Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on the Big Ten Network.