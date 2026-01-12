Former Vanderbilt defensive back Randon Fontenette committed to Colorado out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He also spent time at TCU in his career.

In 13 games this past season, Fontenette had 52 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections and one forced fumble. In two seasons with Vandy and one with TCU, Fontenette has 141 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, 14 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Fontenette was a four-star recruit out of Freeport (Texas) Brazosport, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 39 overall prospect in the state, the No. 16 safety in the class and the No. 224 overall prospect in the class.

Fontenette wasn’t the only former SEC safety to commit to Colorado out of the portal. They also landed former Tennessee safety Boo Carter.

In two seasons at Tennessee, Carter recorded 63 tackles. He also notched two sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and three passes defended.

Carter earned numerous SEC-related honors stemming from the 2024 season. He was a 2024 SEC All-Freshman team selection. He was also a 2025 preseason All-SEC third-team selection by the league’s coaches.

Boo Carter was arguably his most productive in terms of getting his hands on the ball in 2025. He logged 25 tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles and three passes defended this season.

But Carter didn’t stick around for the full season at Tennessee. He did not play in the team’s 42-9 win over New Mexico State in November. That absence was conspicuous.

Coach Josh Heupel expressed some disappointment in Boo Carter after the game. He shed a little light on the situation.

“At the end of the day, there’s a standard you’ve gotta meet to be in that locker room,” Heupel said. “So he was not out on the field with us. That will be my last response to anything related to that for right now.”