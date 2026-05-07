Georgia 4-star QB target Peter Bourque sets commitment date

A major Georgia quarterback target will come off the board next week. Hingham (Ma.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque will make his college decision on May 14, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Bourque is the No. 82 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 7-ranked quarterback in the class.

The Tabor Academy signal caller is the highest-ranked remaining quarterback uncommitted in the class of 2027. Georgia is one of the key contenders left on the board for Bourque.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque will announce his commitment May 14th, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰He’s the top uncommitted QB in the 2027 Classhttps://t.co/okqjBOTMO4 pic.twitter.com/qOdTJeyIxw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2026

Peter Bourque and Georgia have a long-standing recruitment

Bourque was offered by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Georgia last summer. That was before Bourque committed to Michigan in the fall.

Georgia has kept in touch, and when Bourque decommitted from Michigan at the top of the year, Georgia began a full-out pursuit. Bourque’s first visit after his decommitment was to Georgia.

The Bulldogs have gotten him on campus a few more times since that. Bourque is intrigued by what Georgia has to offer.

“They have set the standard in today’s game,” Bourque told DawgsHQ back on July 26. “If you want to compete at the highest level, get developed, play for championships, have the best opportunity to play at the next level, and get a great education, Georgia is one of the very few places that can do all that.”

Relationships are important to Bourque. Bobo has been a central figure in giving Georgia a shot in this recruitment.

“He’s a very serious dude, but he also has great humor,” Bourque said back on March 1. “He’ll make me laugh a little bit when he visits. Also, I’ve seen what he does with the quarterbacks he works with. All those guys are doing great things.”

Georgia trails Penn State in the eyes of Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine. RPM gives Penn State a 69.6 percent chance of landing the four-star signal caller.