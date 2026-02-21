Hunter Yurachek speaks with Dennis Gates after controversial play, scuffle in Arkansas vs. Missouri
Tempers flared near the end of the first half of Saturday afternoon’s SEC clash between No. 20 Arkansas and Missouri.
Just after Missouri guard Jayden Stone missed a three-point shot with three seconds remaining in the half, guard Jacob Crews ran right into the forearm of Arkansas forward Billy Richmond. The two started to exchange words before the teams exited for the locker room.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Top 16 seeds revealed
March Madness is here
- 2
Old School QB Battle
Coming for Vols
- 3Hot
Jayhawks Fall
Historic home upset
- 4
Joey Aguilar
Judge denies injunction vs NCAA
- 5Trending
Lane Kiffin's year on X
The analytics, Top 10 tweets
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was seen chatting with Missouri head coach Dennis Gates following the altercation. Richmond was called for a Flagrant 1 on the play.
“As we went to break at the end of the half, a Flagrant 1 was issued to Billy Richmond. No. 24 in white,” commentator Matt Schumacker said. “He got into a bit of a tussle with Jacob Crews. Right there on the back end of the tussle is where Richmond got the Flagrant 1. So Missouri will shoot free throws to start the seconds half.”
This is a developing story…