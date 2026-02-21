Hunter Yurachek speaks with Dennis Gates after controversial play, scuffle in Arkansas vs. Missouri

Tempers flared near the end of the first half of Saturday afternoon’s SEC clash between No. 20 Arkansas and Missouri.

Just after Missouri guard Jayden Stone missed a three-point shot with three seconds remaining in the half, guard Jacob Crews ran right into the forearm of Arkansas forward Billy Richmond. The two started to exchange words before the teams exited for the locker room.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek was seen chatting with Missouri head coach Dennis Gates following the altercation. Richmond was called for a Flagrant 1 on the play.

I’m with Dennis Gates on that one, the teams shouldn’t be exiting through the same tunnel to begin with. Just asking for more drama. pic.twitter.com/rdAzy9CIiW — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) February 21, 2026

“As we went to break at the end of the half, a Flagrant 1 was issued to Billy Richmond. No. 24 in white,” commentator Matt Schumacker said. “He got into a bit of a tussle with Jacob Crews. Right there on the back end of the tussle is where Richmond got the Flagrant 1. So Missouri will shoot free throws to start the seconds half.”

This is a developing story…