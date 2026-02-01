John Calipari defends Mark Pope in roller-coaster season: ‘He’s the right guy for that job’

On Saturday, Kentucky upset No. 15 Arkansas, downing the Razorbacks 85-77 in Bud Walton Arena. The game was personal between the two teams. It’s only the second time Arkansas head coach John Calipari has faced Kentucky since leaving the program following the 2023-24 season.

Calipari and his Razorbacks got the best of Kentucky last season, defeating the Wildcats in Rupp Arena. However, Kentucky flipped the script Saturday and stunned Arkansas in a heated battle. After the game, Calipari gave Kentucky head coach Mark Pope his flowers.

“I think he’s doing a terrific job,” Calipari said. “I’ve said it. When you struggle and then you get your team playing right, it means you’re coaching. I think he’s doing great. I think he’s the right guy for that job. They beat us.

“It’s kind of like my team went in last year and we were more desperate than his team. This year, his team came in here more desperate than my team. But yeah, I don’t give advice to other coaches. I’m struggling myself.”

Despite Calipari’s kind words, there was no shortage of animosity between the two teams. The game featured six technical fouls and the two teams had to be broken up multiple times.

Prior to the loss, Arkansas was 13-0 at home this season. While Calipari and Pope have been complimentary of one another, fans endlessly compare the two.

Incredibly, Calipari and Pope each entered the game on Saturday with 38-18 records at their respective schools. Naturally, this coincidence only added to the pressure of the highly-anticipated showdown.

The Razorbacks ultimately folded under this immense pressure. Arkansas shot a poor 3-14 (21%) from beyond the arc in the loss. Additionally, Kentucky out-rebounded Arkansas 35-26. John Calipari believes his team allowed the emotions of the game to get the best of them.

“(We) did some things and didn’t respond the way we talked,” Calipari said. “And I knew the game was going to be physical. I told them, and it may be a little chippy, and I said, but you cannot get a technical or do something that costs us a game, and it’s exactly what happened.”

With a 6-3 record in conference play, Arkansas is still in excellent position in the SEC. Calipari and Co. will look to bounce back from their loss when they square off against Mississippi State on Saturday at noon ET.