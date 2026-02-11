Kentucky coach Mark Pope reacts to NSFW chants opposing fans are using against former school BYU

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope offered a thoughtful and nuanced response this week after NSFW chants targeting his former program in the BYU Cougars resurfaced during Big 12 competition. The latest incident came in a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Speaking on The Hoops HQ Show, Pope was asked about the latest incident involving anti-Mormon chants directed at BYU. The topic has become increasingly visible over the past year, and Pope, who previously led the Cougars before taking the Kentucky job, acknowledged the complexity of balancing fan passion with personal boundaries.

“I kind of feel two ways,” Pope stated. “I love all the craziness that surrounds sports. I love fan bases, and I love how passionate they get. But it’s probably unfortunate that we’re still so much in personal and identity attacks.”

Pope explained that while he understands the emotional intensity of college sports environments, he believes many chants cross lines simply because they’re “the lowest hanging fruit,” offering no meaning beyond provocation. At the same time, he cautioned against allowing words alone to carry excessive power.

“I grew up in a time where it was, ‘sticks and stones may break your bones, but words will never hurt me,’” Pope added. “I think we’ve lost something there.”

Rather than choosing one side of the debate, Pope emphasized the importance of holding both perspectives simultaneously. He’s trying to be able to be thoughtful and respectful with language, while also building mental resilience in athletes so they aren’t defined by outside noise.

“I’d like for us to be protective and sensitive as a society,” Pope added. “But I’d also like to make us bully-proof.”

Moreover, Pope even invoked Deion Sanders. He referenced a quote that Sanders frequently uses to reinforce identity and self-worth.

“I quote him all the time,” Pope said. “This idea of, ‘You didn’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me, so you can’t kill me. God established me.’ Those are true words.”

Alas, the discussion comes after the Big 12 Conference fined Oklahoma State $50,000 following an anti-Mormon chant directed at BYU during a basketball game in Stillwater. BYU head coach Kevin Young publicly expressed disappointment after hearing the chant during the Cowboys’ 99-92 upset win over the Cougars.

“This behavior does not align with our values,” the Big 12 said in a statement, adding that the conference “will not tolerate any behavior that targets or demeans others.”

Moreover, Oklahoma State accepted the ruling and declined to appeal. They also acknowledged the chant “did not meet our standards and expectations.”

The incident marked at least the fourth time in the past year that similar chants have surfaced at BYU games across multiple Big 12 campuses, including Arizona, Colorado and Cincinnati. Each school issued apologies, with Colorado also receiving a $50,000 fine and public reprimand.

As the league continues to address the issue, Pope’s comments struck a rare balance. He’s condemning harmful language while urging perspective and accountability in an era where it’s becoming increasingly difficult to separate sports and emotion.