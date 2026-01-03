Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is officially running it back. He announced he will return to the Aggies in 2026.

Reed made the news official in an Instagram post Friday night. He drew inspiration from Michael Jordan, posting a statement similar to when His Airness returned to the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

“The following statement was released today by Marcel reed in response to questions about his future career plans,” the statement read. “I’m back.”

Reed helped lead Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff this year in his first full season as the starter. He took over as QB1 mid-season in 2024, but earned the job from the get-go in 2025. He threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns, to 12 interceptions, across 13 starts. He also added 493 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Last month, during an interview with Robert Griffin III, Reed said he would not be entering the NFL Draft. Now, he announced his official return to Texas A&M, signaling a deal with the Aggies.

Reed is also already generating early buzz for the 2026 Heisman Trophy. CBS Sports called him a way-too-early frontrunner for the award, and FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt also put him among his top five contenders.

Of course, Marcel Reed will also have a new offensive coordinator to work with in 2026. Collin Klein is leaving to become the head coach at his alma mater, Kansas State, and Texas A&M promoted co-offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins to the role. But after their final game together in the CFP first round, Klein offered high praise for Reed and how he carries himself both on and off the field.

“Well, Marcel is dear to me,” Klein said. “I couldn’t be more proud of, first of all, the whole unit, but how he has grown into leading that unit. These two guys are two of the best competitors that I’ve ever been around. It was a joy and an honor coming to work with them.

“I told them after the first spring practice, our first spring scrimmage, that we were here two years ago. I told him that he’s got a chance to be as good as anybody that has come through this program. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think his character and foundation is outstanding. It’s extremely bittersweet.”