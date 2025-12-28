Matt Rhule reveals his reaction to Kyle Whittingham landing Michigan job

Following a brief search after former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired due to cause, Michigan hired former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the program into the future. Whittingham had spent the past 21 seasons in Salt Lake City, before announcing that he’d be stepping down following the Utes’ Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska on Dec. 31.

With Whittingham needing to immediately begin working on his roster/staff for the 2026 season, however, he will no longer be coaching in the game. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who was promoted to head coach on Dec. 13 after Whittingham announced that he’d be stepping down, will coach his first game for Utah.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about Whittingham’s move to Michigan. The Cornhuskers are seeking back-to-back bowl victories for the first time since 2008-09.

“Yeah, I was kind of hearing some rumors that he might get that job about a week ago before it popped,” Rhule said. “I know, obviously when he announced it was his last game (at Utah), I was like ‘oh great. One more thing for Utah to be fired up about.’ But you know now, it’s Coach (Morgan) Scalley‘s first game.”

“They’re a great football team and I know they’ll be excited. I’ve never met Kyle Whittingham, but we were both at Under Armour and I’d see him every now and then, here and there. I don’t know him well, but I’m looking forward to seeing him. He’s done such a great job, but now he’ll be at Michigan and he’ll be a great fit I’m sure.”

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are seeking back-to-back bowl victories

At the time of Whittingham’s departure from Utah, he was the second-longest tenured head coach in the country, behind just Iowa‘s Kirk Ferentz (27 seasons).

The move worked out swimmingly, as Whittingham established Utah as one of the most consistent programs in all of college football over the past two decades. Across his 21 seasons at the helm, he led the Utes to a 177-88 record with three conference championships (1x MWC, 2x Pac-12), eight ten-win seasons, and an 11-6 bowl record.

While Nebraska is seeking back-to-back bowl victories for the first time in 16 seasons, Utah is looking to win its first bowl game since 2017. The Utes have lost five consecutive bowl games after winning five consecutive bowl games from 2011-2017 (2011, 2014-17).

Kick-off for the Las Vegas Bowl, set for Dec. 31, is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.