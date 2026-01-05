Former Miami tight end Brock Schott has committed to Indiana, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He only made one appearance for the Hurricanes this season and has four years of eligibility remaining.

In his lone appearance, Schott recorded two catches for 24 total yards. He played high school football at Leo (IN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 246 overall player and No. 13 tight end in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Indiana, Brock Schott was the No. 14 tight end in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is only the latest transfer to commit to the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers have also already reeled in transfer commitments from standouts such as former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh. The talented playmakers will look to build on Indiana’s current momentum.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti is in his second season at the helm of the program. The former James Madison HC guided the Hoosiers to their first-ever CFP appearance in his debut campaign with the team. Alas, Indiana ultimately suffered a first-round playoff loss.

Indiana’s excellent season was far from a fluke. Indiana posted a perfect 12-0 regular-season record this season and defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship to secure the No. 1 seed in the CFP. The Hoosiers didn’t stop there, dominating Alabama in the CFP quarterfinals.

On Friday, Indiana will square off against Oregon in the CFP semifinals. When the two teams met earlier this season on Oct. 11, the Hoosiers secured a 30-20 triumph. Cignetti is excited for an opportunity to take on the Ducks again.

“Playing a great opponent, Oregon, Coach Lanning,” Cignetti said. “[He’s] one of the young superstars in the coaching profession. I think they’re 26-2 the last two years. And really an excellent football team, offense, defense and special teams. Do a great job of coaching. Will be a big challenge.

“We were fortunate to win the game out in Eugene. It’s hard to beat a great team twice. Very difficult. So edged Oregon there, but oughta be a great game. Looking forward to the challenge.”

