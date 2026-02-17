Michigan parting ways with general manager Sean Magee

Michigan and new head coach Kyle Whittingham are parting ways with general manager Sean Magee, sources tell On3. Brought on in March 2024 as the general manager, he arrived in Ann Arbor after working as the chief of staff for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

As the senior associate athletic director and general manager, Magee oversaw all aspects of the recruiting and player personnel departments, as well as coordinating the program’s NIL initiatives. Magee is viewed as one of the top general managers in college football, helping the Wolverines land No. 1 quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood in the 2025 cycle.

Magee was on Michigan’s staff under Jim Harbaugh from 2017 to 2021, providing oversight in all off-field areas, including the management of the player personnel department, football operations and the administration of the budget for all football-related activity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.