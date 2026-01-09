Missouri set to hire Garrett Riley as offensive assistant

Missouri is set to hire former Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as an offensive assistant, sources tell On3. News broke last month that the former TCU offensive coordinator would not return to Clemson for the 2026 season.

Riley was at Clemson for three seasons, working closely with quarterback Cade Klubnik, who showed development in 2024 as the Tigers made a College Football Playoff run. Riley joined Clemson from TCU, where he helped the Horned Frogs to a 13-2 record and a berth in the CFP national title game.

He also won the Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Riley arrived at TCU following a 2021 season where the Horned Frogs finished 65th in scoring offense. In his lone year in Fort Worth, his offense finished No. 9 in scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game. TCU led FBS with 22 plays from scrimmage of 50 yards or more.

A former Texas Tech quarterback, he developed Max Duggan at TCU, who was a Heisman Award finalist. Garrett Riley was the offensive coordinator at SMU before his arrival at TCU, working with quarterbacks Shane Buechele and Tanner Mordecai.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.