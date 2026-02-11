No. 11 North Carolina loses to Miami fresh off Duke victory

Quick turnarounds after big wins are usually the most dangerous spot for a team to be. And North Carolina experienced all kinds of emotions are beating Duke on Saturday. Seth Trimble hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds, sending the Dean Dome into a frenzy.

Just over 72 hours later, the Tar Heels found themselves away from their home building and on the road in Coral Gables. A former Duke assistant, Jai Lucas, is now in charge at Miami. Lucas was looking for one of his first true signature wins inside the ACC and got it. Miami took down North Carolina on Tuesday night, 75-66.