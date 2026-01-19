Former North Carolina defensive lineman D’antre Robinson has committed to Oregon, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He transferred to UNC from Florida ahead of the 2025 campaign.

In his lone season with the Tar Heels, Robinson made 12 appearances. He recorded 39 tackles and a forced fumble. He was also credited with half a sack.

As a true freshman at Florida in 2024, Robinson played in 11 games. He notched 16 tackles, including three for loss, as well as 1.5 sacks.

D’antre Robinson played high school football at Jones (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 267 overall player and No. 27 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Now, he’ll look to reach new heights at Oregon. The Ducks finished the 2025 campaign with a 13-2 record. The team’s only two losses this past season were both against Indiana.

Oregon defeated James Madison and Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff before suffering a 56-22 blowout loss against the Hoosiers in the CFP semifinals. After the game, Lanning discussed the importance of learning from the loss.

“Every man can learn from adversity,” Lanning said. “I just told that whole locker room, right, this is going to be about how you respond in life. This is going to be a life lesson that a lot of people never get. We just got our butt kicked. Right? That’s going to happen in life.

“… Some people crawl into a hole, right, don’t face the music. Some people say, ‘OK, let’s figure it out. Let me challenge myself so I can be better. Let me be an example of how you handle moments like this.’ I think there is a way to handle that. … Every one of us has unbelievable disappointment. Learn from it. But there’s a lot of lessons to be learned for everybody in life, and we’ll learn the hard lessons here.”

Next season will be Dan Lanning’s fifth at the helm of Oregon. Lanning has led the Ducks to a 48-8 record, two CFP appearances and the 2024 Big Ten title.

