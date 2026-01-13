Oklahoma linebacker Sammy Omosigho has committed to play for UCLA in the 2026 season, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He has played the past three seasons with the Sooners and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Omosigho played 36 games in his career at OU, but this past year was his best yet. He finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks, three passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Omosigho played high school football for Crandall (TX), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 70 overall player and No. 5 linebacker in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker immediately made an impact as a true freshman, appearing in 10 games his first year on campus. He leaves Norman with career numbers of 97 tackles (10 for loss), two sackes, four passes defended and a forced fumble.

