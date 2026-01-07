Oregon vs. Indiana injury report: Initial availability report revealed for CFP semifinal matchup in Peach Bowl
Oregon and Indiana will meet in the Peach Bowl on Friday with a trip to the national championship on the line. It will also mark a rematch between a regular season meeting that the Hoosiers won, which also happened to be the only loss this season so far for the Ducks.
Tensions are high heading into the matchup, and the health of both teams will be a key factor to monitor. The initial injury report for the game was released on Tuesday, and you can check it out below.
No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers
- DL Stephen Daley — OUT
- DL Kellan Wyatt — OUT
- DB Amariyun Knighten — OUT
- DB Bryson Bonds — OUT
- RB Lee Beebe Jr. — OUT
- K Brendan Franke — OUT
- DL Andrew DePaepe — OUT
No. 5 Oregon Ducks
- DB Daylen Austin — OUT
- RB Jordon Davison — OUT
- DB Kingston Lopa — OUT
- WR Kyler Kasper — OUT
- DB Sione Laulea — OUT
- WR Evan Stewart — OUT
- WR Justius Lowe — OUT
- DB Solomon Davis — OUT
- RB Makhi Hughes — OUT
- RB Da’Jaun Riggs — OUT
- RB Jayden Limar — OUT
- OL Gernorris Wilson — OUT
The regular season matchup between Indiana and Oregon was a hard-fought one with the Hoosiers winning 30-20. The Hoosiers defense forced a pair of interceptions from Ducks QB Dante Moore, while running back Roman Hemby scored two touchdowns for the offense.
Indiana finished the regular season undefeated and then went on to beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship to earn the No. 1 seed in the CFP. That gave the Hoosiers a bye in the first round before they easily handled Alabama in the Rose Bowl to earn a 38-3 blowout victory.
Oregon earned the No. 5 seed and drew James Madison in the first round of the CFP, winning that game 51-34. The Ducks followed that up with a 23-0 shutout win against Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl to advance to this game.
Both school are still in search of their first national championship in school history. Oregon has finished runner up twice, including most recently in the first ever College Football Playoff in 2014. Indiana has only made the CFP twice in history, this year and last year.
The Hoosiers have had a magical season so far, not only winning the Big Ten title but also seeing quarterback Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy. Now only two games remain between Indiana and history, but Oregon is likely to be hungry to avenge its earlier loss this season.