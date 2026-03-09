Paige Shiver, the former Michigan staffer who had an alleged inappropriate relationship with Sherrone Moore before his firing, isn’t ruling out a lawsuit against the former Wolverines football coach, her attorney Andrew M. Stroth told TMZ. This comes after Moore took a plea deal to two misdemeanors last week in court.

Stroth said Michigan took “painful missteps” in Shiver’s case. He urged the university to take accountability after his client allegedly went through years of harassment and manipulation. According to her attorney, Shiver was “pressured, intimidated, and unable to escape conduct that should never occur in any workplace — let alone at a public university.”

“The University of Michigan is recognized as one of the leading academic institutions in the world,” Stroth told TMZ. “”At this stage, we are exploring all options to obtain justice for Ms. Shiver and advance systemic change within the athletic department at the University.”

Moore and Shriver’s alleged relationship came to a head on Dec. 10 when he was terminated from his position at Michigan and was later arrested after allegedly breaking into Shriver’s home. He was handed three charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

At the time he was arrested, Washtenaw County prosecutors alleged he entered the home of Stiver through an unlocked door. He threatened to harm himself reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors.

He accepted a plea deal to lesser charges Friday in Washtenaw County District Court after prosecutors dismissed more serious charges stemming from his arrest at the home of a former Wolverines football staffer. Those charges include malicious use of a telecommunications device in context of a domestic relationship, and trespassing.

The malicious use of a telecommunications device carries a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine plus court costs, while the trespassing charge carries a potential 30-day sentence and up to a $250 fine. Moore, 40, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

