Report: Kansas State exploring athletic department roles for Chris Klieman rather than retirement buyout
Former Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman will not be returning to the sidelines next season. However, he could remain with the program and athletic department in some capacity.
Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star reported Thursday morning that Kansas State was looking into the possibility of shifting Klieman into a new role within the athletic department. Robinett got the scoop in an exclusive interview with K-State AD Gene Taylor.
“I may see if there is anything I can figure out for him, with an idea for consulting on some things and maybe even some fundraising,” Taylor said.
After seven seasons as the head coach at Kansas State, Chris Klieman announced that he would be stepping down and retiring from his position in early December. Over that span, Klieman led the Wildcats to a 54-34 (36-27) record. This past season was disappointing, however, as they opened the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll but finished just 6-6.
He was succeeded by former K-State QB great Collin Klein, who had been serving as Texas A&M‘s offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. With Klein calling the plays in 2025, the Aggies compiled an 11-1 regular season record and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
South Carolina arrest
Gamecock player removed
- 2
Miami court storm
Hurricanes fined by ACC
- 3Hot
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
- 4Trending
Bracketology
New No. 1 overall, big shakeup
- 5
Shane Beamer
Pressure mounts in year 6
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“The time is now,” Klein said during his introductory press conference. “There’s never been a more critical time in college football, of more volatility and a little bit of uncertainty. We have to attack this thing head-on, and it’s going to take all of us, every single one of us in here has something to give to help take this program where it needs to go.
“I told our players this afternoon that they’re going to get every ounce that I have to help move this program forward in every single area. I love challenges; I love going and doing hard things. To take this program where it has never been is going to be hard, and I want it to be hard. We are going to attack this thing together, as a staff, as players, as a fanbase and as an administration… We’re going to take this program where it hasn’t been before.”
After a disappointing 2025 season, Kansas State is looking to return to its winning ways next season. Prior to this last season, the Wildcats had won at least eight games in four consecutive seasons.