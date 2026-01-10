Kansas State is set to hire Missouri QBs coach Sean Gleeson as its next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Gleeson will join new head coach Collin Klein’s staff for next season.

“Sources: Kansas State is set to hire Missouri quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson as the school’s new offensive coordinator,” Thamel wrote on Twitter. “He brings offensive coordinator experience from stints at Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Princeton. In 2019 at OSU, they averaged 32.5 points (36th nationally) and 453.9 yards (22nd nationally) per game. At Princeton, the Tigers finished undefeated in 2018 and led the Ivy League in total offense.”

Gleeson spent three seasons at Missouri under Eli Drinkwitz. He was previously an offensive coordinator at Princeton, Oklahoma State and Rutgers.

A former quarterback at Williams college from 2003-06, Gleeson began his coaching career in his home state of New Jersey at Delbarton HS from 2007-10. He then moved onto Farleigh Dickinson as the school’s OC. Following the 2012 season, he found himself on the Princeton football staff as teh running backs coach before moving up to OC in 2017.

Gleeson was hired by Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State in 2019 as the team’s offensive coordinator. But after one season, he was brought to Rutgers by head coach Greg Schiano and was initially the highest paid assistant in RU history. However, he was fired midway through the 2022 season.

Since then, Gleeson’s rebuilt his coaching career as he was an analyst at Northwestern in 2023, briefly, before going to Missouri that same year. Working as the QBs coach with Brady Cook and Beau Pribula caught Klein’s eye for Kansas State.

Klein returning home should be good news for Wildcat fans. He is a former Kansas State QB (2008-12) and coaching at the school as a GA in 2014 and ’15 and returned as the QBs coach and eventually offensive coordinator in 2017 through ’23.

Klein helped develop Aggies’ QB Marcel Reed over the last two seasons. This year, helping Texas A&M to an 11-1 record and the College Football Playoff, Reed had 2,932 yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, a 61.8% completion percentage, 466 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns with Klein’s guidance.