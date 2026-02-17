Maryland is hiring Arkansas QBs coach Clint Trickett as its new offensive coordinator, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Former Maryland offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is expected to transition into a senior advisor-type role within the program.

Arkansas hired Trickett, who spent the 2025 season as Jacksonville State‘s offensive coordinator, as its QBs coach on Dec. 19. Just two months later, however, Trickett will re-route to College Park under head coach Mike Locksley.

Maryland OC Pep Hamilton will move into an advisory role. Trickett has previously OC at Jacksonville State. @mzenitz first. https://t.co/Xf1sbqPN23 pic.twitter.com/eWQKP0NxPa — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 17, 2026

Trickett, a college quarterback, played from 2010-2014. He spent the 2010, 2011, and 2012 seasons at Florida State before transferring to West Virginia for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In 36 career games, the Morgantown native passed for 5,837 yards and 32 touchdowns with 21 interceptions. He quickly joined the East Mississippi Community College (most known for its appearance on Last Chance U) staff in 2015 as its quarterbacks coach.

He remained there until 2016, when he joined Lane Kiffin‘s inaugural staff at Florida Atlantic as its tight ends coach. Trickett spent four seasons at FAU, with his final season coming under newly hired head coach Willie Taggart. He then bounced around staffs at Marshall, Georgia Southern, and Jacksonville State before accepting the Arkansas QBs coach opening in December.

Clint Trickett joins struggling Maryland program in need of a spark

Now, he gets a chance to serve as an offensive coordinator at a Big Ten program. The Big Ten program, Maryland, is in massive need of a big boost. The Terrapins have suffered back-to-back 4-8 seasons and head coach Mike Locksley is certainly on the hot seat heading into his eighth season in charge. Across his first seven seasons, Locksley has led the Terps to a 37-49 (17-48) record with three bowl victories (2021 Pinstripe Bowl, 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and 2023 Music City Bowl).

Trickett was set to serve on Ryan Silverfield‘s inaugural staff at Arkansas. Silverfield, who had spent the last seven seasons at Memphis, was hired to succeed former head coach Sam Pittman at Arkansas this season. Silverfield experienced great success at Memphis, leading the Tigers to a 50-25 record in that span. The Razorbacks are desperately seeking a return to national relevance, as they’ve won just eight-plus games twice in the past 14 seasons.

With Trickett leading Jacksonville State‘s offense last season, the Gamecocks ranked second in C-USA in yards (408.7) and fourth in points (28.1) per game.