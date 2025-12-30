Ryan Day describes his relationship with Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham

Ryan Day didn’t have too much to say about new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, instead keeping focus on the Cotton Bowl. But the Ohio State coach respects Whittingham, at least based on previous meetings.

The Buckeyes took on Utah in a previous Rose Bowl, when Day and Whittingham were pitted against each other on opposite sidelines. Day had the upper hand that day, but the two will square off annually now.

That’ll start with next year’s edition of “The Game,” but that’s the last thing on Day’s mind right now. Whittingham and Day clashing will have to wait.

“Yeah, we’ve been focused on this game, really,” Day said at his Cotton Bowl presser. “But had, you know, the experience in the Rose Bowl, and you know that experience was great. He was a gentleman … but we’ve really been focused on this game right here, and in preparing for Miami.”

Of course, both Whittingham and Day coached under Urban Meyer at Utah and Ohio State, respectively. After two decades at Utah, Whittingham has everything at his disposal at Michigan while Day is gunning for a second straight national title.

“We talk all the time,” Meyer said on Wake Up Barstool. “I imagine I’ll take a hiatus for that week as Big Noon and Barstool get ready for the rivalry game. But yeah, he’s one of my closest friends. So ironically, Ryan Day is also one of my closest friends. These are two elite coaches that are in ‘The Game,’ which, it should be that way.”

Whittingham replaced Meyer as Utah head coach in 2005 and amassed a 177-88 overall record at the helm – the most wins in Utes history. He initially joined the program in 1994, starting out as defensive line coach and becoming the Utes’ defensive coordinator in 1995. When Meyer left for Florida in 2005, Whittingham took over as head coach.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams.

“Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect – where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”