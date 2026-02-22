South Carolina hoping for good news on injured OT tackle transfer Jacarrius Peak

South Carolina offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak, rated as the eighth best transfer portal addition in the 2026 cycle by On3, suffered a leg injury this week playing basketball and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources told On3.

Peak is undergoing further medical evaluation to see how long he will be out and whether his recovery could bump up against the start of preseason camp and/or the season. Peak transferred to South Carolina from N.C. State after also being pursued in the portal by Alabama and Texas A&M among others.

With quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning, Peak was poised to be an integral part of a revamped South Carolina offensive line that struggled mightily a year ago. Peak, a three-year starter for the Wolfpack, was one of eight offensive linemen the Gamecocks added in the portal. They had nine offensive linemen leave the program.

South Carolina, coming off a 4-8 season, allowed 43 sacks last season and ranked 131st nationally. The Gamecocks ranked 119th nationally in rushing offense (111.1 yards per game), and Coach Shane Beamer overhauled his offensive staff in the offseason with Kendal Briles taking over as offensive coordinator, Randy Clements as offensive line coach and Stan Drayton as running backs coach.

The Gamecocks are set to begin spring practice next month.

InsideTheGamecocks.com’s JC Shurburtt was the first to report the news Saturday of Peak’s injury.