Auburn walks into Tuscaloosa fighting for its NCAA Tournament life. Getting a win over Alabama would certainly cement their spot in the field, while losing would mean a deep run in Nashville would be needed. Much debate has come regarding the Auburn resume with the No. 1 SOS per KenPom but owning a 16-14 record.

Steven Pearl is taking away a tally in the loss column, though. Given how the selection committee is weighing Charles Bediako‘s situation, Pearl told ESPN’s Tom Hart, “we’re 16-13.”

“Steven Pearl knows exactly what’s on the line tonight,” Hart said. “Even though, when we were talking to him today, and with the news that the committee would take into consideration that Charles Bediako played in the loss at home, he said, ‘Then, what are we talking about? We’re 16-13. We’re good. We should be in.'”

Color commentator Dane Bradshaw immediately pushed back on the idea. He says the loss for Auburn cannot just go away, even if Bediako is no longer eligible. Citing what would have come from a win, Bradshaw is not on the same page as Pearl.

“To me, you can’t disregard that game and not count the loss against them without factoring the fact that — what if Auburn had won that game? And what that does to your locker room, the momentum, a Quad 1 win on your resume. All those huge things that occur. Bediako was a huge factor in that game.”

The Feb. 7 showdown on the Plains turned out to be the last game Bediako played in an Alabama uniform this season. An impact was made, as Bradshaw mentioned, going for 12 points on a perfect 5-5 from the field. Bediako also hauled in three rebounds. Maybe not the most significant stat line but when you consider Alabama’s margin of victory was four, Bediako’s presence was certainly a difference.

No matter what Pearl thinks of the reverse fixture, Auburn has a chance to get its victory over Alabama on Saturday night. Last season saw Auburn win in Coleman Coliseum with Pearl as an assistant coach, being a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown. The two teams are not ranked as highly this go-round but stakes remain enormous.

Bediako is actually in the building to watch, just in street clothes. His now-former Alabama teammates are going for the season sweep in this bitter rivalry, looking to lock down the SEC Tournament’s two-seed as well.