With just two games remaining until the Coastal Athletic Association Conference Tournament, Stony Brook guard Erik Pratt was ejected from Thursday night’s game against Monmouth for spitting on a fan sitting courtside.

Pratt, who was formerly a member of Texas A&M‘s roster (2022-23), was heckled as he walked off the court with 2:30 remaining in regulation. Instead of ignoring the words, Pratt spit in the direction of the spectator. Along with the ejection, he could very well be suspended for Stony Brook‘s game against Hofstra on Saturday.

Monmouth and its fan got the last laugh, as the Hawks came out on top with the 82-69 victory to improve to 15-14 (9-7) on the season. Stony Brook fell to 17-12 (9-7) with the loss. The CAA Tournament is scheduled to tip-off on March 6, with the winner earning an autobid to the NCAA Tournament.

Spitting on a fan is definitely a choice 😭



Immediate ejection & probably will get suspended too. (Erik Pratt from Stony Brook at Monmouth tonight – 🎥@DylanBrxtt )



pic.twitter.com/3b8jMwrMPB — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) February 27, 2026

Erik Pratt joins Jalen Carter as player ejected for spitting during game

Spitting in sports has become a bit of a problem in recent memory. Philadelphia Eagles DL Jalen Carter was the hottest story in football when he spit in the direction of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in the 2025 NFL season opener.

Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was injured on the opening kickoff. With Dallas’ offense and Philadelphia’s defense on the field, Carter began jawing with Prescott. At the end of their exchange, Carter spit on Prescott. The referee was right there and immediately flagged Carter for unsportsmanlike conduct before ejecting him from the game.

“When Jalen Carter, who is one of the best players in the entire NFL, shows that lack of respect for the game, shows that lack of an ability to make good decisions early on in the game? That is such a selfish play,” ESPN’s Ryan Clark said shortly after the play. “Not only is it freakin’ disgusting, right? Not only do you show what a low-level human you are in that moment, but you let the entire team down.”

Prior to his ejection, Pratt scored a team-high 14 points on 6-14 shooting. He also dished out eight assists, falling just shy of his second double-double of the season. At the time of his ejection, Stony Brook trailed 79-63. The game was well out of reach, meaning the ejection didn’t quite cost his team the game. If he is suspended for Stony Brook‘s game against Hofstra, however, that could be devastating for the Seawolves’ CAA Tournament seeding. Pratt is the team’s leading scorer (19.4 PPG) and they are tied for the No. 5 seed.