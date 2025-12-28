UCLA quarterback Henry Hasselbeck plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He is the son of former NFL QB Matt Hasselbeck.

Henry Hasselbeck played the past two seasons with the Bruins but did not appear in any games. He served a a scout team quarterback this past season while backing up Nico Iamaleava and Luke Duncan.

Henry Hasselbeck played high school football for Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Massachusetts, where he was a three-star recruit and the 2023-24 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year. He ranked as the No. 1,325 overall player and No. 75 quarterback in the 2024 cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Matt Hasselbeck played 17 seasons in the NFL from 1999-2015, primarily with the Seattle Seahawks. He made three Pro Bowls during that span. However, he isn’t the only member of the family to have experience in the pros. Don Hasselbeck, who is Matt’s father, also played as a tight end from 1977-85 and Tim Hasselbeck, who is Matt’s brother, played four seasons as a QB with his last year coming in 2007.

Iamaleava already announced that he is returning for next season, which may have influenced Henry Hasslebeck’s decision to transfer. Now the young QB will search for a team where he can make an impact after spending the first two years of his college career as a reserve.

UCLA is coming off of a disappointing 3-9 season after bringing in Iamaleava as a transfer from Tennessee. Now the Bruins will continue to stick it out with him at QB entering the 2026 season with a new head coach in Bob Chesney.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this offseason will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.