Visit to Cal solidifies commitment to Bears for LB Gunnar Perry

Already committed to Cal, Cave Creek (Ariz.) Cactus Shadows linebacker Gunnar Perry was back in Berkeley last weekend.

With his brother, Cooper Perry, now at Cal, Gunnar didn’t need to wait long to pick the Bears after they offered.

His visit to Cal only further solidified things.

Perry spent multiple days there, seeing the Bears in action.

“I visited Friday and Saturday and got to see two days of practice, which was really fast paced and organized,” said Perry.

He was also able to spend time in meetings and watched the coaches at work.

“I sat in on the inside backer meetings and got to see coach (Bob) Gregory and coach Sione (Taufoou) coach in person,” said Perry. “In the defensive meetings, they played clips of the recruits film to welcome them, which I have never seen before anywhere else.”

Perry was also impressed with how head coach Tosh Lupoi led his troops.

“Coach Tosh brought the most energy I’ve ever seen from any coach,” said Perry. “It’s clear that everything they do is for a purpose and they’re definitely building something special.”

That’s why the visit only further cemented his future with Cal.

“I can’t wait to be a part of it next year,” said Perry.