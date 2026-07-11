2026 MLB Draft: ESPN releases final mock draft

The 2026 MLB Draft is finally here, and the picture at the top of the board is coming into focus. While there still appears to be uncertainty surrounding the No. 1 overall selection, ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel released his final mock draft with just hours to go before the first round begins.

According to McDaniel, three players remain firmly in contention to hear their names called first overall. From there, he expects a wide-open opening round filled with plenty of surprises.

Several college stars are projected to come off the board early, along with a handful of elite high school prospects. Here’s a look at McDaniel’s projected picks heading into the 2026 MLB Draft.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

1. Chicago White Sox – UCLA SS Roch Cholowsky

McDaniel projects the White Sox to select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick. He noted the decision remains unsettled, with Texas prep standout Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey also firmly in the mix.

Ultimately, McDaniel believes Cholowsky’s polish and lower risk separate him from the rest of the class. He added the White Sox likely won’t finalize their decision until just before the draft begins.

2. Tampa Bay Rays – Fort Worth Christian (TX) SS Grady Emerson

If Cholowsky goes first, McDaniel believes the Rays will land Emerson at No. 2 overall. Tampa Bay has also been heavily linked to Lackey throughout the process.

However, McDaniel expects the Rays to stick with Emerson unless something changes late. He noted bonus demands are unlikely to determine the selection.

3. Minnesota Twins – Georgia Tech C Vahn Lackey

McDaniel called this the most straightforward projection in the draft. If Cholowsky and Emerson are off the board, he expects Minnesota to happily select Lackey.

Although rumors have surfaced regarding an underslot deal, McDaniel believes those reports are largely smoke. Instead, the Twins are projected to take whichever member of the draft’s top trio remains available.

4. San Francisco Giants – Oak Grove (MS) OF Eric Booth Jr.

The Giants have reportedly hoped one of the top three prospects would slide to them. McDaniel doesn’t expect that to happen, leaving Mississippi prep outfielder Eric Booth Jr. as the likely choice.

He said San Francisco appears to favor Booth over Jacob Lombard. The Giants also value Booth’s long-term upside as a prep hitter.

5. Pittsburgh Pirates – Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress

McDaniel projects one of the draft’s first surprises here with Pittsburgh selecting Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress. The Pirates had been connected to college pitching throughout much of the spring.

Instead, McDaniel believes they’ll prioritize a polished college bat. Burress also offers potential bonus savings later in the draft.

6. Kansas City Royals – Huntington Beach (CA) OF/LHP Jared Grindlinger

Another surprise comes at No. 6 with the Royals taking two-way standout Jared Grindlinger. McDaniel believes Kansas City has considered multiple underslot possibilities at this pick.

He expects the Royals to balance value here while setting themselves up for later selections. Grindlinger ultimately gets the nod in his projection.

7. Baltimore Orioles – UC Santa Barbara RHP Jackson Flora

Jackson Flora has frequently been mentioned near the top of the draft, and McDaniel has him landing in Baltimore. He acknowledged the Orioles rarely select pitchers this high.

However, Flora’s availability could change that trend. McDaniel also views this as the floor for Burress if he isn’t selected earlier.

8. Athletics – Texas A&M 2B Chris Hacopian

McDaniel said the Athletics have been strongly connected to Chris Hacopian for several weeks. He expects a run on college hitters to begin around this point in the draft.

Hacopian fits that trend after starring at Texas A&M. Other names have surfaced, but McDaniel continues to view Hacopian as the favorite.

9. Atlanta Braves – Kentucky SS Tyler Bell

The Braves reportedly hope Burress falls to them, but McDaniel doesn’t expect that to happen. Instead, he projects Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell heading to Atlanta.

Derek Curiel has also been linked to the Braves. McDaniel believes Bell currently holds the edge for the Bravos.

10. Colorado Rockies – Gulliver Prep SS Jacob Lombard

McDaniel projects Jacob Lombard to slide to Colorado at No. 10. Despite concerns surrounding swing-and-miss issues, he still views Lombard as one of the most talented players in the class.

McDaniel called the selection excellent value if it unfolds this way. He also noted Golden Spikes Award winner Daniel Jackson has received some consideration at this spot.

11. Washington Nationals – LSU OF Derek Curiel

12. Los Angeles Angels – Alabama SS Justin Lebron

13. St. Louis Cardinals – Arkansas C Ryder Helfrick

14. Miami Marlins – Etowah (GA) OF Trevor Condon

15. Arizona Diamondbacks – Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz

16. Texas Rangers – Florida RHP Liam Peterson

17. Houston Astros – Georgia C Daniel Jackson

18. Cincinnati Reds – Stoneman Douglas (FL) LHP Gio Rojas

19. Cleveland Guardians – USC LHP Mason Edwards

20. Boston Red Sox – Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese

21. San Diego Padres – Louisville OF Zion Rose

22. Detroit Tigers – Virginia OF AJ Garcia

23. Chicago Cubs – Texas Tech OF Logan Hughes

24. Seattle Mariners – Liberty OF Ben Blair

25. Milwaukee Brewers – Coastal Carolina RHP Cameron Flukey

Pick Nos. 26-50

26. Atlanta Braves – Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian HS (S.C.)

27. New York Mets – Cade Townsend, RHP, Mississippi

28. Houston Astros – Bo Lowrance, 3B, Christ Church Episcopal HS (S.C.)

29. San Francisco Giants – Tyler Spangler, SS, De La Salle HS (Calif.)

30. Kansas City Royals – Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

31. Arizona Diamondbacks – Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

32. St. Louis Cardinals – Taj Marchand, SS, James Island Charter HS (S.C.)

33. Tampa Bay Rays – Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

34. Pittsburgh Pirates – Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

35. New York Yankees – Cole Prosek, 3B/C, Magnolia Heights HS (Miss.)

36. Philadelphia Phillies – Archer Horn, SS, St. Ignatius Prep HS (Calif.)

37. Colorado Rockies – Jack Radel, RHP, Notre Dame

38. Colorado Rockies – Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha HS (Calif.)

39. Toronto Blue Jays – Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers HS (Tenn.)

40. Los Angeles Dodgers – Taylor Rabe, RHP, Mississippi

41. Chicago White Sox – Dominic Santarelli, LF, St. Joseph Catholic HS (Wisc.)

42. Washington Nationals – Chase Brunson, CF, TCU

43. Minnesota Twins – Rocco Maniscalco, SS, Oxford HS (Ala.)

44. Pittsburgh Pirates – Ty Head, CF, North Carolina St.

45. Los Angeles Angels – Aiden Ruiz, SS, Stony Brook HS (N.Y.)

46. Baltimore Orioles – Sawyer Strosnider, RF, TCU

47. Athletics – Andrew Williamson, RF, UCF

48. Atlanta Braves – Trey Ebel, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)

49. Tampa Bay Rays – Blake Bryant, RHP, Citizens Christian HS (Ga.)

50. St. Louis Cardinals – Owen Hull, CF, North Carolina

Pick Nos. 51-75

51. Pittsburgh Pirates – Kaiden McCarthy, RHP, Vermont Academy HS (Vt.)

52. Miami Marlins – Jake Schaffner, SS, North Carolina

53. Arizona Diamondbacks – Connor Comeau, 3B, Anderson HS (Texas)

54. Texas Rangers – Aiden Robbins, CF, Texas

55. San Francisco Giants – Caden Sorrell, CF, Texas A&M

56. Kansas City Royals – Jack Slightom, RHP, Lyons Township HS (Ill.)

57. Houston Astros – Carson Tinney, C, Texas

58. Cincinnati Reds – Gavin Grahovac, 1B, Texas A&M

59. Cleveland Guardians – Joey Volchko, RHP, Georgia

60. San Diego Padres – Elliot Lascelles, SS, Upper Canada HS (Canada)

61. Detroit Tigers -Ethan Wachsmann, RHP, Grandview HS (Colo.)

62. Chicago Cubs – Jack Natili, C, Cincinnati

63. New York Yankees – Sean Duncan, LHP, Terry Fox HS (Canada)

64. Philadelphia Phillies – Caden Bogenpohl, CF, Missouri State

65. Seattle Mariners – Jake Brown, RF, LSU

66. Milwaukee Brewers – Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

67. Boston Red Sox – Carson Wiggins, RHP, Arkansas

68. St. Louis Cardinals – Alex Weingartner, CF, St. Augustine Prep HS (N.J.)

69. Detroit Tigers – Robbie Lavey, C, George Washington

70. Cincinnati Reds – Blake Bowen, CF, JSerra Catholic HS (Calif.)

71. Miami Marlins – Caden Ferraro, RF, Texas Tech

72. St. Louis Cardinals – Carter Beck, CF, Indiana St.

73. Athletics – Myles Bailey, 1B, Florida State

74. Minnesota Twins – Ethan Kleinschmit, LHP, Oregon State

75. Chicago Cubs – Jaxon Willits, SS, Oklahoma