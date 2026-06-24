2026 NBA Mock Draft: ESPN projects Round 2 selections

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books. However, plenty of talent remains available heading into Wednesday night’s second round.

After 30 players heard their names called by commissioner Adam Silver, attention now shifts toward finding the next hidden gem. Second-round picks have produced plenty of impact players throughout NBA history, and this year’s class could be no different.

With trades expected to continue and teams looking to add depth, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo released his updated projections for the final 30 selections. Several notable college stars are projected to come off the board. Below is ESPN’s latest Round 2 mock draft.

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31. New York Knicks*: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

32. Memphis Grizzlies*: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

33. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaiah Evans, Duke

34. Cleveland Cavaliers*: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

35. Denver Nuggets*: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

36. Los Angeles Clippers*: Jack Kayil, Germany

37. Oklahoma City Thunder*: Richie Saunders, BYU

38. Chicago Bulls*: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

39. Houston Rockets*: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

40. Boston Celtics*: Braden Smith, Purdue

41. Miami Heat*: Felix Okpara, Tennessee

42. San Antonio Spurs*: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

43. Brooklyn Nets*: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

44. San Antonio Spurs*: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

45. Sacramento Kings*: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

46. Orlando Magic: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

47. New York Knicks*: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

48. Dallas Mavericks*: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Russia

49. Denver Nuggets*: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

50. Toronto Raptors: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

51. Washington Wizards*: Milos Uzan, Houston

52. Los Angeles Clippers*: Tre Donaldson, Miami

53. Houston Rockets: Quadir Copeland, NC State

54. Golden State Warriors*: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

55. New York Knicks: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

56. Chicago Bulls*: Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s

57. Atlanta Hawks*: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

58. New Orleans Pelicans*: Maliq Brown, Duke

59. Minnesota Timberwolves*: Noam Yaacov, Israel

60. Washington Wizards*: Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

As you can tell, there’s plenty of talent still on the board for teams to choose from on Wednesday. From North Carolina big man Henri Veesaar to multiple Duke players and a couple of foreign stars, there’s difference-makers available to be selected.

Even after the draft concludes Wednesday night, the journey for many prospects will continue through Summer League, training camp invitations and two-way contracts. For now, though, teams still have one more opportunity to add talent before turning their focus toward free agency and the 2027 draft class.