2026 NFL Draft: ESPN shakes up latest mock draft as NFL free agency gets underway

The official start of the new NFL year, which usually coincides with the beginning of free agency, doesn’t begin until 4 pm ET Wednesday. But that didn’t stop NFL teams from taking full advantage of the new legal tampering exception that allowed unrestricted free agents to begin negotiating at noon Monday.

And, after Monday’s breakneck start to NFL free agency, which included Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III inking with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN’s Field Yates took the opportunity to shake things up within his Top 10 projections in the upcoming NFL Draft. Using just the first day of free agency as his jumping off point, Yates evaluated how the early signings could impact the first ten picks on Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.

With that in mind, let’s check out how Day 1 of NFL free agency potentially changed things in the Top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s Field Yates:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Let’s not kid ourselves, this pick has been cemented in stone since Mendoza put his body on the line during a 12-yard touchdown run to clinch Indiana’s first-ever national championship in football in Miami. If anything, the Raiders’ free agency surge only reinforces this pick, especially the signing of former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum to an $81 million deal.

ESPN: “Mendoza will be the No. 1 selection and provides the Raiders a beacon of hope around whom to build their franchise going forward. He’s an accurate, strong-armed, big-bodied quarterback who met the mark at every challenge of Indiana’s national championship run.”

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

This is another pick that shouldn’t change regardless of what the Jets do in free agency. New York traded for Miami safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed a pair of talented pass rushers Kingsley Enagbare (Green Bay) and Joseph Ossai (Cincinnati), but Bailey has the makings of a future All-Pro after transforming Texas Tech’s defense last season with a FBS-best 14.5 sacks.

ESPN: “No FBS player had more sacks in 2025 than Bailey (14.5), who was a dominant force during his lone season at Texas Tech. He forced a total of eight fumbles over the past two seasons and is one of the most violent disruptors in the class.”

The Cardinals are in the process of a major overhaul under new head coach Mike LaFleur, especially after opting to part ways with former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback, which becomes official Wednesday. Given those changes and a plethora of needs, Yates still projects Arizona will stick to their draft board and take the best player available, which is the versatile Reese.

ESPN: “The Cardinals could certainly address the offensive line at this pick, as right tackle is a primary need. … [But] Reese, who has as much upside as any defensive player in this class, would give Arizona a building block in its front seven.”

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

After landing their franchise QB with last year’s No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward, the new-look Titans are focused on making sure he has everything he needs to succeed. That includes adding support pieces like veteran backup QB Mitchell Trubisky and WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Landing Tate at No. 4 would give Ward three premier playmakers at receiver along with veteran Calvin Ridley.

ESPN: “[Tate] is a sure-handed, nuanced and detailed route runner who averaged over 17 yards per reception during his final college season. Tate is among the most pro-ready prospects and would carve out a significant role in Tennessee from the jump.”

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

(Barbara J. Perenic-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

John Harbaugh is a defensive-minded coach who had a special affinity for talented, game-changing safeties during his days at Baltimore — look no further than Kyle Hamilton. After adding former Ravens TE Isaiah Likely and former Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds, Yates expects the Giants to target the Buckeyes’ star defensive captain in Downs at No. 5 overall.

ESPN: “Downs’ three-year run in college, handling all sorts of responsibilities and communication, reinforces why his upside could be so significant for New York’s defense.”

The Browns have already made big moves to address its porous offensive line with a trade for former Texans right tackle Tytus Howard and signing former Chargers guard Zion Johnson on Monday. But Yates believes the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Mauigoa is too good of a prospect to pass up at this point.

ESPN: “I’d still advocate for adding Mauigoa, who is one of the steadiest players in the class, and figuring out the offensive line construction later.”

The first curveball comes at No. 7, where Yates projects the Commanders don’t hesitate to take the single-most dynamic player in the entire draft class after focusing on defense early in free agency. Love was college football’s most explosive rusher after winning the Doak Walker Award with 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season for Notre Dame.

ESPN: “We can debate the merits of taking a running back early in perpetuity, but Love is a dynamic, dual-threat player who would instantly supercharge what was a middle-of-road backfield last season. Teaming up Love with Jayden Daniels could be a lot of fun.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The Saints addressed their offensive woes with the addition of former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne on a four-year, $52 million deal, a move which would seemingly take them out of the mix for a RB this early. Instead, Yates expects New Orleans to target versatile and dynamic Buckeyes linebacker Styles, who turned heads with eye-popping numbers at last month’s NFL Combine.

ESPN: “The safety-turned-linebacker had the entire football world buzzing with his combine performance, but he’s much more than just a workout star. Styles has excellent range, a quick-trigger in the running game and strong coverage instincts.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

After losing its top two starting cornerbacks (Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson) to trade and free agency, respectively, the Chiefs will undoubtedly be in the market for talented CBs in the draft. Delane is widely considered the top prospect within a talented corner class with elite fundamentals and lock-down ability.

ESPN: “Delane had an excellent 2025 season at LSU, showcasing strong technique in man coverage and timing on pass breakup opportunities. He finished with two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The Bengals cut ties with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and also loss Ossai to the Jets, so pass rushing will be a position of need in the draft and there are few better than Bain. While there are some questions about his ideal position at 6-foot-3 and 275-pounds, the Miami product knows how to rush the passer.

ESPN: “Bain is a tenacious and powerful player who overcomes his lack of length with brute force at the point of attack. He had 9.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 71 pressures in 2025.”