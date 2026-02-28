2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for wide receivers
As one of the biggest days at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine continued, the wide receivers stepped up for the 40-yard dash. They looked to continue a trend of fast position groups throughout the week, and they delivered.
The wide receivers broke into two groups on Saturday as the on-field drills went along, and the first one delivered in a big way. In the second group, Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson took the top spot among wideouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash. He just beat out LSU’s Zavion Thomas, who ran a 4.28 just before Thompson stepped up.
This year’s wide receiver class continues to look like an intriguing group. Here are the Top 10 fastest times at the position.
1. Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State – 4.26 seconds
Considered one of the fastest wide receiver prospects in the draft, Brenen Thompson delivered. He came in at 4.26 in the 40-yard dash – the best among both groups of receivers.
Thompson had a breakout year at Mississippi State in 2025 after transferring from Oklahoma. He hauled in 57 catches for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs.
2. Zavion Thomas, LSU – 4.28 seconds
One of two receivers to break 4.3, Zavion Thomas came in at 4.28 at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He spent the last two years at LSU after arriving from Mississippi State.
Thomas had 41 receptions for 488 yards and a career-high four touchdowns with the Tigers this past year. His speed makes him a big-play threat as he gets ready to head to the next level.
3. Deion Burks, Oklahoma – 4.30 seconds
In the first group of wide receivers, Deion Burks sent a buzz through Lucas Oil Stadium. He led the way at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a blistering 4.30 in the 40-yard dash.
A former Purdue transfer, Burks was limited due to injuries at Oklahoma in 2024. But he had a solid 2025 season with 47 catches for 520 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.
4. Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati – 4.31 seconds
A big day for Jeff Caldwell continued Saturday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He turned in a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash as he looked to improve his draft stock.
Caldwell played three seasons at Lindenwood, totaling 1,722 yards and 23 touchdowns, before transferring to Cincinnati. With the Bearcats, he had 478 yards and six touchdowns, and he was known as one of the top athletes on the team.
5. Bryce Lance, North Dakota State – 4.34 seconds
The younger brother of Trey Lance, Bryce Lance put together back-to-back standout years at North Dakota State. At 4.34 seconds, he also came in among the fastest wide receivers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
Lance had 51 catches for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. His biggest year came in 2024, though, when he had 75 catches for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns for the former FCS powerhouse Bison.
T-6. Zachariah Branch, Georgia – 4.35 seconds
When Zachariah Branch first arrived in college football, his speed was apparent. That was again the case on Saturday as he clocked in at 4.36 on his second attempt in the 40-yard dash.
Branch began his college career at USC before transferring to Georgia, working on both special teams and offense. He totaled 1,634 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons to go with both a punt return touchdown and kickoff return touchdown as a freshman in 2023.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Charles Bediako
Court rules on injunction
- 2New
Nate Ament
Tennessee star injured
- 3
Greg Sankey
One-time transfer rule
- 4
Donald Trump
Calls on Saban, Tebow, Tiger
- 5Hot
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
T-6. Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech – 4.35 seconds
After a breakout year at FIU in 2024, Eric Rivers turned in a solid season at Georgia Tech in 2025. He also became one of the fastest receivers in the 40-yard dash on Saturday.
Rivers had 658 receiving yards and two touchdowns this past season with the Yellow Jackets. That came after a breakout 2024 campaign at FIU when he had 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns.
8. De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss – 4.36 seconds
In five years of college football, De’Zhaun Stribling was nothing short of consistent at his three stops. He also rounded out the Top 10 fastest wide receivers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
Stribling was a big part of the Ole Miss offense this past season with 811 receiving yards and six touchdowns. All told, he had 2,964 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns with stops at Washington State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.
T-9. Malik Benson, Oregon – 4.37 seconds
One of Dante Moore’s top receivers at Oregon this past year, Malik Benson was also among the fastest wideouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The Ducks marked his third college program in three years, but he put up his best numbers.
Benson hauled in 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns as part of a wide receiver corps riddled with injuries. He began his college career at the junior college level before stints at Alabama and Florida State prior to his time at Oregon.
T-9. Chris Brazzell, Tennessee – 4.37 seconds
During his time at Tennessee, Chris Brazzell was a big-play threat. He also had a breakout year in 2025 as a top target for Joey Aguilar on Rocky Top.
Brazell totaled 62 receptions for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns in his second year at Tennessee. He began his college career at Tulane before arriving in Knoxville in 2024.
More 40-yard dash times for wide receivers
Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech – 4.39 seconds
Skyler Bell, UConn – 4.40 seconds
Barion Brown, LSU – 4.40 seconds
J.Michael Sturdivant, Florida – 4.40 seconds
Chris Hilton, LSU – 4.41 seconds
Antonio Williams, Clemson – 4.41 seconds
Omar Cooper, Indiana – 4.42 seconds
Ted Hurst, Georgia State – 4.42 seconds
Emmanuel Henderson, Kansas – 4.44 seconds
Kendrick Law, Kentucky – 4.45 seconds
Ja’Kobi Lane, USC – 4.47 seconds
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa – 4.47 seconds
Germie Bernard, Alabama – 4.48 seconds
Kevin Coleman, Missouri – 4.49 seconds
Colbie Young, Georgia – 4.49 seconds
Dillon Bell, Georgia – 4.50 seconds
Carnell Tate, Ohio State – 4.53 seconds
Vinny Anthony, Wisconsin – 4.54 seconds
Harrison Wallace III, Ole Miss – 4.54 seconds
Caullin Lacy, Louisville – 4.55 seconds
Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech – 4.57 seconds
Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word – 4.57 seconds
Malachi Fields, Notre Dame – 4.61 seconds
Chase Roberts, BYU – 4.64 seconds
With that, the third day of on-field drills is complete at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The offensive linemen will take the field in Indianapolis on Sunday to close things out.